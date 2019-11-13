May 16, 1931 ~ November 10, 2019
Shirley Alberts Ellsworth passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from illness due to age. Shirley was born May 16, 1931, to Peter and Orpha Richardson Alberts in Ogden, Utah.
She married Clyde Ellsworth on August 7, 1948, and had six children. Shirley was fortunate to be a fulltime mother until her youngest went to school.
She then worked at K-Mart for 22 years until retirement in April 1993. Clyde and Shirley enjoyed camping and instilled a legacy of love for the outdoors in their children.
As empty-nesters, they enjoyed many years on their ATVs exploring the Utah desert and beyond.
Shirley realized early in life that motherhood would be her greatest calling, and she did indeed excel.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Michael (Susan) Ellsworth, Farmington, UT; Peggy (Scott) Taylor, Durango, CO, Deon Pelz, Ogden, UT; Jeff (Barbara) Ellsworth, Ogden, UT; as well as a legacy of 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; daughter, Debbie, and son, Monty. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the mortuary. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at: