August 16, 1938 ~ June 13, 2019
Shirley Ann Collinwood, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1938, in Clebit, Oklahoma the daughter of James LeRoy and Myra Odell Hyde Pennington. She lived in Oklahoma, Oregon, and California before settling in Utah.
She married Gerry Ersel Collinwood on June 21, 1958 in the Los Angeles Temple.
Shirley was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior and served as a Logan and Ogden Temple Worker.
She enjoyed singing, yodeling, Family History research, and doing Temple ordinance work. She enjoyed the Pacific Ocean, American Indian Art, and collecting shells. She took pleasure in writing poetry, watching good movies, and learning about America Indian cultures and LDS Church History.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Gerry; sons, David (Joelle) Collinwood of Visalia, CA, Keith (Angie) Collinwood of Layton, UT, and Larry (Nancy) Collinwood of South Ogden, UT; daughters, Susan (Steve) Stewart of Pleasant View, UT, Karen (Bill) McHugh of Roseville, CA, and Carole (Charles) Peltzer of Visalia, CA; 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis Pennington and Daren Pennington; and sister, Carol Barnes. She was preceded in death by her son, Brent Collinwood; biological father, Dolpha Morrow; adopted father, James Pennington; mother, Myra Odell Hyde; and brother, Terry Pennington.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Harrisville 4th Ward Chapel, 480 West 2000 North. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and another viewing on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: