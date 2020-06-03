Shirley Ann Fryer, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ogden's 'Take a Knee,' one of the city's largest-ever protests, held peacefully on Saturday
- Davis County sees 33% increase in COVID-19 cases in week following state move to yellow status
- Ogden officer killed at domestic violence call; suspect dead, probation officer wounded
- Ogden police identify slain officer as Nate Lyday, 'felled by the forces of evil'
- Ninth Street Fire burns 40 acres near the mouth of Ogden Canyon
- Weber County woman's death underscores broad reach of COVID-19, family members say
- Man surrenders following SWAT standoff in Washington Terrace
- Rocky Mountain Power reps warn of 'hammocking' on towers above North Ogden
- Ankle monitor tracking data places gang member at Ogden shooting scene
- Developer files $5 million suit against referendum supporters fighting Morgan ski resort
- BenDorger
-
- 0
Ron Vigil has cerebral palsy. Before living with his cousin, he was a resident at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services in Roy. After the facility saw an outbreak of COVID-19 in early May, Denise Vigil-Thieldfoldt, Ron’s power of attorney, was able to bring him home to avoid t…
Latest News
- Utah National Guard deploys to Washington, DC, amid capital unrest
- Man tears down US flags placed to honor fallen Ogden police officer
- Graduation Cup brings return of sports; 9 Northern Utah boys soccer teams in action
- Former Utah football great Lee Grosscup dies at age 83
- Attorney General contenders Reyes, Leavitt face off in GOP primary debate
- North Ogden Divide closed until late June to accommodate upgrades
- Long-planned Ogden BRT project formally funded by the federal government
- Utah governor race has conservative coronavirus fault lines