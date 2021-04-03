Shirley Ann Hodson Frost
April 27, 1940 ~ March 30, 2021
Shirley Ann Hodson Frost, 80, returned to her Heavenly Father and loved ones just one month prior to her 81st birthday, at her home in South Ogden, Utah. Shirley was born April 27, 1940, in Ogden, Utah. She was the youngest, and only daughter, of three children born to Frank LeRoy Hodson and Anna Wintle Hodson. She was raised in Wilson (now West Haven), Utah on a farm where she loved to ride horses and play sports. She particularly enjoyed bowling, softball, golfing, and rodeo. In fact, Shirley was crowned Miss Rodeo Utah in 1958. She graduated from Weber High School in 1958 and married her high school sweetheart, Brent Hamilton Frost, in the Logan LDS Temple on May 15, 1959. Together they had four children, whom they adored.
Shirley's husband, Brent, worked as an FBI agent. They moved several times as part of his career. They lived in Utah, New Mexico, Minnesota, North Dakota and California. When Brent retired, they moved home to South Ogden, Utah. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many callings in her lifetime, including Primary President, Young Women President, Relief Society President, and Temple Worker. She served a mission with her husband at the Joseph Smith Building in Salt Lake City. She was also a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Shirley enjoyed traveling and has visited many places, such as Russia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Alaska, and numerous other states. Other hobbies included reading, watching sports, camping, and most of all, spending time with her family. She especially adored her nineteen grandchildren.
Shirley's husband, Brent, passed away in 2007. She was lucky in love and married another wonderful man, William Reese, on April 19, 2013.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Frost; her brother, Bill Hodson; and her sister-in-law, Renee Hodson. Surviving is her husband, Bill Reese; her brother, Dean Hodson; her sister-in-law, Judy Hodson; her children, Sherlene Frost Cotton of South Ogden, Matthew Brent Frost (Zanna) of Farmington, Julie Ann Frost Palmer (Blaine) of Syracuse, and Nathan Hodson Frost (Patti) of South Ogden; her stepchildren, Rick Reese, Jana Arruda, and Riko Reese. Also surviving are her nineteen grandchildren, Blake (Vanessa), Anne (Scott), Cate (Kory), Becca (Caleb), Brent (Joslyn), Brock (Gwen), Savannah (Gates), Thomas, Isaac, Olivia, Jace (Kelsey), Kade, Kylee, Tanner, Kayla (Chris), Taryn (Jeff), Angee (Jeff), Brett (Amy), and Seth (Analia), 37 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.