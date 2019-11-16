December 25, 1940 ~ November 14, 2019
Shirley Ann Morgan Huntsman, 78, passed away November 14, 2019, in North Ogden, UT. Shirley was born to Rosalie Phipps and Roy Wilcox on December 25, 1940, in St. Louis, MO. She was later sealed to Rosalie and Edwin Lavon Morgan.
Shirley was married for time and all eternity to Raleigh Lewis Huntsman on October 31, 1961, in the Salt Lake City, UT LDS temple. Shirley was always a great support to Raleigh as he served in his professional endeavors, scouting, church callings and assignments.
In college, Shirley was a talented dancer. She was a creative crafter and a skillful home decorator, always providing a beautiful home for her family. Shirley found joy in using her extensive research and knowledge of nutrition to help and guide family and friends. She was a gifted gardener and loved spending time in the outdoors camping, fishing, and hiking with Raleigh and their children. She is remembered and appreciated for delicious meals, family parties, and her amazing breakfast cookouts.
Her parents and her adoring husband preceded Shirley in death. She is survived by her six children; Allen Huntsman (Heather), Steve Huntsman (Janeal), Janet Lewis (Craig), Carrie England (Lan), Reed Huntsman (Sandi), and Kimberly Healy (Brian), and also her three sibling: Ken Morgan, LeAnn Vidiri, and Robert Morgan.
The family expresses deep appreciation to the caregivers of Quail Meadow Assisted Living and of Brio Hospice care.
Graveside services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. A viewing will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main on Monday morning from 11:00 to 11:30 AM.
