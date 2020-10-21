Shirley Ann Tyler Hales
Shirley Ann Tyler Hales graduated from this existence on October 16, 2020 at Lotus Park Assisted Living Center, due to natural causes. She was born in Twin Groves, Idaho on November 13, 1937 to Richard Bruce Tyler and Rhea Delorise May.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, sister, daughter (Lana) & a great-grandson. She is survived by her sweetheart Richard; daughter Andrea Roesberry (Mark) of Clinton; daughter Terry Nelson (Kerry) of Ogden; son-in-law Tony Brittain of Winnemucca, NV; nephew Josh Tyler of Ogden; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1pm October 23, 2020 at the LDS church at 787 E 1700 N North Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held October 22, 2020 from 6 to 8pm and October 23, 2020 from 11:30am to 12:30pm, also at the church house. Internment at Riverside Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
