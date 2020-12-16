Shirley Ann Williams Henderson
May 27, 1944 ~ December 13, 2020
Shirley Ann Williams Henderson 76, passed away December 13, 2020.
She was born May 27, 1944 to Thomas and Lucille Williams in Long Beach CA. She was raised in Ogden UT and graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
She was married to her friend and companion Robert for 57 years.
Shirley was a sweet angel with a beaming smile who was loved and valued by many. She was known for her selflessness with family and friends and loved making memories with them.
Shirley was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving Young Women, Primary children, and Cub Scouts.
She worked at IRS, HILL FIELD and Ogden City Schools in addition to her favorite occupation as a wife and mother.
She enjoyed exercising at the Deseret Gym; when it closed, she found a church gym where she and her friends could exercise. She absolutely adored animals and loved nature.
Her warmth and willingness to share cherished life lessons will be missed.
Shirley is survived by her husband Robert, daughters; Diane Marchant (Gary) and Karen Lowe (Cary), sons; Jeff (Amber) and Danny (Jill), 11 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren and brother Warren.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, December 18 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th, Ogden, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions Face Masks are required for attendance.
Interment in Soda Springs, ID.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com