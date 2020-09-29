Shirley Ballantyne
1942 - 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on September 23, 2020 from complications after open heart surgery. Shirley was born December 13, 1942 in Murray, Utah to Samuel Jennings Boles Watkins and Harriet Emelia Daines. She married Brent Ballantyne February 19, 1971 in Sunset, Utah, they were later sealed in the Bountiful Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shirley served in many callings. She lived a very Christ like life and showed compassion and kindness to all she met. Her smile was infectious and lit up a room.
She retired from HAFB.
Shirley loved her family and the gospel more than anything. She loved family get-togethers and Sunday dinners, her flower beds, attending the temple and traveling with Brent. She enjoyed bowling, holidays, and going to lunch with her "ceramic" friends. She will forever be our "MOAB".
Shirley is survived by her husband, Brent; children Kimberly (Layne), Sheryl (Tim), Daryl (Monika), Troy, Brenda (Volkie), Jeffery (Cynthia), and two children from Brents previous marriage Lisa (Brian), Alan (Lori); 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with 4 more on the way; her brother John (Patty); family friend Shauna (Joe).
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Alexis; brother-in-law Richard; step-brother Merlin.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers do a good deed in Shirley's name.
The service will be live streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.