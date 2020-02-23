Shirley Barber

"TOGETHER AGAIN"
SYRACUSE - Shirley Young Barber, 85, a beautiful, elect lady returned to her Heavenly Father, Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born of goodly parents Alton Young and Celia Sperry Young in Mona, Utah. She was blessed with three sisters and one brother.
She moved to Verdlin Park in 1942. She went to Davis High School where she met and fell in love with Blair Barber, who later became her husband. They were married for 67 years prior to his passing in 2019.
She was a nurse practitioner by trait and loved serving people.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving the Lord. She served in many capacities in the church.
Shirley and Blair were blessed with six children, Joanne (Roger) McDermott, Carole (Brent) Hoppe, Gayl (Todd) Benson and three boys that are deceased, Stanley Barber (1984), Kenyon Barber (2004) and David Barber (2009). They have 19 grand children, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grand children. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by one sister Dorothy Paterakis and one sister-in-law RuLene Mills.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Syracuse 2nd Ward, 2228 So. 1660 W., Syracuse. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
