July 10, 1924 ~ February 6, 2020
Shirley Beth Marberger Montgomery of Clinton, Utah passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1924. Her parents were James B. Marberger and Chrystabelle Averett Marberger.
She was raised in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1942.
Shirley married Lynn H. Montgomery on March 1, 1942. In 1968 they built "The Farm"^ in Clinton, Utah so they could raise horses.
Lynn and Shirley were sealed in the Ogden Temple for time and eternity on August 8, 1980. She and Lynn had a wonderful marriage and life for 67 years until he passed away on May 21, 2009.
They enjoyed raising horses, golfing, camping, fishing, and deer hunting with her children and siblings. Shirley was known for her sarcastic sense of humor. If you were ever looking for her, you could just follow the sound of laughter.
Shirley had many callings in the Relief Society and had been a visiting teacher since 1977. She volunteered at St. Benedict's gift shop for 12 years, making many friends. She had the best neighbors, best ward and she said, "They could never move until they got her raised."^
She and Lynn were blessed with four grandchildren, Monica, Tracey, Amy and Riley Jr. Lynn & Shirley have six great-grandchildren.
Surviving her are Brother Doug and his wife Liz Marberger, Sister Louise Dow and a very special sister-in-law Jocelyn Marberger, her two sons Gary (Rusty) and his wife Robyn, Riley B. and his wife Kristine. She really loved and was close to her nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Sisters Margaret, Charlene, Maxine, Blanche, and her best pal growing up Brother Jim Marberger, and dear family friend, Aunt Lennie.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd Ogden, Utah.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to The Alzheimer's Foundation.
