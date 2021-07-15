Shirley Edna Reeder Younger Skeen
Shirley passed away July 9, 2021 peacefully at home from causes related to age. She was born March 5, 1927 in Ogden, Utah to parents Jesse C. and Edna Greenwell Reeder.
She married Ronald J. Younger on May 16, 1947, later divorced. She married Charles Orson Skeen January 7, 1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He passed away December 4, 2004.
Shirley graduated from Ogden High School class of 1945. In her early years she worked as an elevator operator in Eccles building in Ogden. She hired on at Hill AFB and was an executive secretary for 33 years, retiring in 1982.
She has volunteered at Autumn Glow Senior Center in Kaysville since 1990 and led her water exercise class of seniors at Layton Surf and Swim, volunteering eight hours a week, totaling 1000 hours.
She met her future mother-in-law, Wanda Skeen while bowling in a summer league at Ben Lomond Lanes. Charlie was on temporary duty in Vietnam at the time. She met his brothers, sisters, aunts, etc. before they met and had their first date.
She belonged to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp Fiddlers Creek, and later Camp Fort Lane. She always loved books and always had one on hand to read.
Shirley is survived by the loyal Skeen family; Jodi (Hooper), Gilbert and Linda (Layton), Rena (Syracuse), and Robert (Oregon). Many nieces and nephews including Angie, three step-children Tom Skeen, Mark Skeen and Tammy Cassidy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles O. Skeen, her parents, her brothers Wayne and Richard Reeder. Her former husband Ronald J. Younger and furry friends, Misty, Bandit, and Max who are waiting for her at the "Rainbow Bridge" her poodles.
A special thank you to the awesome caring neighbors the Kearn's and the Kennedy's for their many hours of care and support.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
