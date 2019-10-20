October 31, 1933 ~ October 17, 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, Shirley Evans Smith passed away Thursday morning, October 17, 2019. She was born in Evanston, WY on October 31, 1933, to her parents Grant Vernon Evans and Vera Inez Hildt. She was raised in Evanston with her only brother, Terry.
Shirley attended Weber State College and earned a Bachelor's degree in Nursing and a Master's degree in Sociology. She served as a school nurse for many years. Her children loved when she would share "chicklets" (gum) with them.
She also taught many students at Ogden and Ben Lomond High School, where she helped organize a Health Careers program. Shirley later accepted a position as the manager over the nurses at Ogden Regional hospital and loved serving there.
On October 8, 1951, Shirley married the love of her life, Fredrick Carl Smith in the Logan Utah Temple. They spent 68 wonderful years together. Their life was filled with adventures, vacations, and cruises. They spent their summers at Sour Dough, where she loved watching and feeding the animals. She enjoyed watching ball games, especially BYU football games with their family and friends.
Shirley was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She spent her life serving those around her. One of the best times of her life was spent with Fred serving an LDS mission in Orlando, FL. She also served a mission at the Ogden Employment Center, and another in the Ogden LDS temple.
She was a wonderful example of a daughter of God. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Grant and Vera Evans, her brother, Terry and her daughter, Karla. Shirley is survived by her husband, Fred and five children, Gordon Jay (Jeanne) Smith, Lane Dee (Laurie) Smith, Randy Lynn Smith, Tammy (Jim) Nyland, and Todd L. (Shara) Smith. She also raised her two nephews for a few years, David and Steve Johansen. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Washington Terrace 9th Ward Relief Society, friends, and neighbors for all the meals and kindness they have shown. Special thanks to Intermountain Hospice team and her nurse Lisa for her care these past few months.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
