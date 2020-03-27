Shirley Frances Garner

1944 ~ 2020
Shirley Garner, our mom, grandma, great-grandma, and sister passed away on March 25, 2020. Shirley was born July 11, 1944, in Burley, Idaho to LeRoy Ira and Laura U. (Neilson) Moore. She graduated from Twin Falls High School and attended BYU for one year.
She is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lovingly served in all of her callings, including being a Webelos den mother in the Cub Scouts.
Shirley married Lee A. Garner October 12, 1963, in the Los Angeles Temple. They eloped to the temple with both sets of parents.
She enjoyed caring for her family, reading, watching Hallmark Channel movies and the Utah Jazz. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, son Bradley, sisters Katherine and Becky.
She is survived by her husband Lee, children: Brett (Lynda) Garner, Bart (Stacy) Garner, Jennell Garner, Julianne Garner, Jennifer Garner; her sister Laura Gayler, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the West Point City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Myers Roy Mortuary.
The family would like to thank Ogden Regional Hospital ICU, Dr. Andrews, nurse Billy and all the other nurses for their loving care.
