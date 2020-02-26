Shirley Hammons Creager

Our beloved Shirley passed away on February 20, 2020. We mourn her passing; we have been so blessed to have been a part of her life. She was the youngest child of William and Mildred Hammons, born in Independence Missouri on Friday July 13th, 1934. With her father being in the Service, her family had the opportunity to live in Missouri, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and finally settling in Morgan, Utah. Shirley graduated from Morgan High School where she met her eternal companion, Don Lester Creager. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 5, 1952.
Shirley worked I.R.S. and then later worked at Hill Air Force Base where she then retired. Her most treasured job was being a mother, having a listening ear for her children and their friends, of which many called her "Mom." She enjoyed shopping, Holidays and visiting others and going for drives around the county with her cherished pup, Molly.
She is survived by her children, Bart (Becky) Creager, Dea Clark, Vicki (Richard) Linder, Jan (Rick) Kamp and Jill (Terry) Wayman; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; with one great and two great-great grandchildren coming this spring; her sisters Phyllis Lee, JoElla Wright Francis and Nancy Mikesell.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents William and Mildred, granddaughter Amy, great granddaughter Isabelle.
Friends may visit with her family on Friday evening February 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday morning, February 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Walker Mortuary 45 West 200 North, Morgan, Utah. Burial in the South Morgan Cemetery.
