Shirley Hooper Bradley Felter returned home to our Father in Heaven on June 21, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 16, 1931, to Garth L. and Dorothy Alice Hooper, and she was the eldest of five siblings. Shirley was raised by her Grandmother and Grandfather after her mother unexpectedly passed away when she was six years old. She married Jesse A. Felter on March 18, 1949, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on January 18, 1950. They raised five children, Gary A. (Suzanne), Randy G. (Marsha), Diane (Simon) DeVries, Scott B. (Kim), and Shirlene (Craig) Baker. They had 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She loved making arts and crafts. She was a master at crocheting and knitting, and loved flowers, animals, and of course her Utah Jazz! She will be missed by all.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at the Roy City Cemetery, 5200 South 2300 West, Roy, Utah.
