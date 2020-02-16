Shirley J. Gibbs

November 13, 1929 ~ February 12, 2020
Shirley Jean Walker Gibbs passed away February 12, 2020, in Layton, UT.
Shirley was born on November 13, 1929, in Denver, Colorado to Raymond N. and Neenah Roos Walker. The family including, her younger brother Donald, later moved to Utah where she spent most of the remainder of her life.
She attended school in Ogden Valley and Davis County and graduated from Davis High School. On November 14, 1983, she married James R "JR" Gibbs and they resided in Brigham City until his death in 1999 at which time she moved to Layton, UT.
Shirley and JR enjoyed traveling and especially going to lunch at locations all over Northern Utah. She and JR enjoyed annual trips to Yellowstone. Throughout her life, she stayed close to many friends she had from Junior High and High School. Shirley was a natural caregiver and enjoyed many years as a volunteer at Davis Hospital and Medical Center. She also enjoyed membership in the Davis Hospital seniors association where she developed many special friendships. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed horseback riding with the Boots and Saddles riding club. She also was an avid snowmobiler for many years. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Shirley is survived by her son, Blaine (Carolyn) Flint, and grandson Brandon (Sarah) Flint. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Donald Walker, and granddaughter Trina Tennille Flint.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
