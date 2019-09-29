January 4, 1925 ~ September 19, 2019
Shirley Jo Deeter, 94, passed away on September 19, 2019. She was born in Belgrade, MT to Anna Mary Hoffman and Donald Bain Ray. She moved to Ogden, UT in 1942 to attend nursing school at the old Dee Hospital. During her early years in Ogden, she played basketball and softball for the Shamrocks and the Ogden Depot sports clubs. She worked for the Ogden Depot where she met William "Bill" Deeter who became her lifelong partner. They married in 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. After raising her family, she returned to work for the IRS.
Her affinity for sports led her to love both golf and bowling in her retirement years. She and Bill spent many winters in Arizona chasing the sun to sharpen their golf skills. She was a long-standing member of the women's El Monte, Mount Ogden, and Eagle Lakes Golf Associations. Annually, she and Bill would enjoy the fall colors of Wasatch State Park with close friends. For over 70 years she consistently visited Montana and Seeley Lake for the Ray family reunions, where many memories for "all" family members were created and not to be forgotten. Shirley enjoyed playing cards and cribbage with her friends and family. She spent countless hours gardening, manicuring her precious yard and roses, making delicious raspberry jam and canned peaches. Yoga, which became a focus for her health at the ripe age of 88, luckily contributed to her first and only hole in one. She was very supportive of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by Patricia (Steven) Rawlings, Kathleen Deeter, grandchildren Stephanie (Kevin) Wayment, Brian Deeter, Trevor (Merisa) Rawlings, and Troy (Sofiya) Rawlings. She has ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her surviving sisters-in-law are Patricia Ray, Dona Ray, and Judy McDonald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and six siblings: Effon (Ernie) Campbell, Don "Buzz" (Millie) Ray, Robert "Hans" Ray, Elizabeth Ray, Kim Ray, Jack Ray, as well as her beloved son Michael.
Shirley was always generous and continues to display her generosity, as she has chosen to donate her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine. Special thanks to the Encompass Hospice (Tammy, Angie, and Ashley) and to those who helped during her final few days on earth.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Copper Nickel, 2450 Grant Ave. Ogden, UT from 3:00- 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospice or a charity of your choice.
Her "Ray" strength, humbleness, humor, self-drive and love will be cherished.