August 3, 1929 ~ October 7, 2019
Shirley John Kennedy husband, father and grandfather passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on August 3, 1929, in Randolph, Utah the son of Clifford Marion Kennedy and Valena Nicholls. He graduated from South Rich High School.
Shirley met his sweetheart Beverly Rawson and was married on July 26, 1954, in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean War.
He was employed for the Union Pacific Railroad from June 1950 to January 1992.
Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his favorite calling was being a home teacher.
Shirley loved to fish, camp, vacation and watch the Utah Jazz.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years of marriage, Beverly; children, Eldin (Rolene) Kennedy, Randolph, UT; Colleen (Curt) Christensen, Syracuse, UT; Keith (Louise) Kennedy, Lonetree, WY; Curtis (Deann) Kennedy, Farr West, UT, 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceding Shirley in death were his parents, brother Wallace, daughter Karan, great-granddaughter Finley May Kennedy, great-grandson Jaxon Wayne Scott.
The family would like to thank Symbii Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Friends may visit family from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
