May 16, 1932 ~ September 13, 2019 (age 87)
Shirley Larsen Robinson, our loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, teacher, and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on September 13, 2019. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed the blessings of raising her family. She was born on May 16, 1932, in Cove, Utah. Shirley and her twin brother were the youngest of Ambrious and Jessie Larsen's four children.
In 1950 Shirley graduated from North Cache High School. She then pursued her dream to become an elementary school teacher by attending Utah State University and graduated in Education.
She married Carl Jay Robinson in 1955, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. Carl and Shirley lived in Sunset UT and then moved to Pleasant View.
Shirley taught school for 42 years. She was able to teach, love, and contribute to the lives of many children. She enjoyed teaching and building relationships with the children, parents, and faculty. She was a wonderful teacher that impacted so many lives.
She and Carl enjoyed participating in many activities together. They spent their leisure time snow skiing and attending sporting events. They were Utah State and Utah Jazz season ticket holders. Mom loved to sew and was a great seamstress. She loved to go to Hawaii, Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, and Disneyland with her children and grandchildren. She liked visiting with her friend Angie Rich who did her hair for many years. Shirley looked forward to the weekly Sunday dinners and Christmas Eve get-togethers surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. She was the pianist and organist for many years. She found her greatest joy in serving with Carl as Service Missionaries at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for eight years.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Kim (Shelley) Robinson, Debbie (Ron) Kunzler, Karen (Kent) Eckstein, and Cary (Jennie) Robinson; 16 grandchildren; 26 great- grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Mary Lewis; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful four-legged companion "Buddy".
Shirley was preceded in death by her Sweetheart, parents, her sister Barbara, her older brother Boyd and her twin brother Sherwin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Utah Stake Center Chapel, 2975 North 1000 West. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary 2140 N. Washington Blvd., and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, Utah.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Terry Finlayson and the staff at Northern Utah Rehab Hospital. A special thank you is expressed to the loving, caring staff at Quail Meadow Assisted Living Facility and Hospice of Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: