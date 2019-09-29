Shirley Lorraine Buffenbarger

April 27, 1934 ~ September 26, 2019
Today we lost a mother, grandmother, and friend. Shirley was kind hearted and loved by so many. As we all mourn her passing we lovingly remember her life.
She was a Korean War Veteran serving her country with honor. She was also an avid bowler something she enjoyed not only with her family but with many she came to call dear friends considering some her family.
Reading and puzzles would be how one found her when dropping into visit. We all will look back with loving memories and be thankful we were all lucky enough to know her.
She is survived by four daughters, Donale (Leo) Richan, Bonnie (Leon) Voorhies, Kalyn Womble, Randie Ashley, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
