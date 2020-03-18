Shirley M. Allen

1929 ~ 2020
Shirley Elaine Moulding Allen, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to her heavenly home with honor on March 16, 2020. She was born July 15, 1929, to Fern Marie Blair and Leander William Moulding in Ogden, Utah. In her youth she was a Western Regional Roller-skating Champion for 4 straight years.
She met her eternal sweetheart, E. Dean Allen shortly after her high school graduation. They were married October 6, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was a member of The Church of Latter-day Saints Pleasant View 5th Ward. She served with her husband as Temple Ordinance workers for 42 years.
Shirley enjoyed knitting, sewing, skiing and golf. She also enjoyed the outdoors and camping with her husband Dean. She enjoyed family celebrations, especially birthdays.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Dean; children, Jerry D. Allen, Debra A. (Ivan) Barker, Reed M. (Lisa) Allen, Bret L. Allen; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at the Pleasant View 5th Ward. A limited viewing will be held Friday from 9:30 - 10:40 a.m. at the church. Interment in the Ogden City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
