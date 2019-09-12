February 28, 1924 ~ September 8, 2019
She had a wonderful life!! Shirley Mae Johnson was born February 28, 1924, in Logan, Utah to Victor Emanuel and Anna Lena Peterson and died peacefully on September 8, 2019. Mom had two brothers and one sister; Darwin E. Peterson (deceased), Dennis V. Peterson, (deceased) and Viona Speth of Logan.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Leo Gerald Johnson (deceased). They eloped after Dad returned from serving in the Army during WWII. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They have three daughters, Tamera Knight Nale (deceased), (Bob), Joy Huler (Kal) and Sue Peterson (Dave). They have 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter on the way.
Mom and dad were blessed to also live in Japan, France, and Germany. Mom enjoyed traveling and especially loved her trip to Israel, Egypt, and Greece with her sister, Viona. Mom enjoyed playing sports all her life. In golf, she was HAFB club champion several times and in 1981 got an 'eagle' while playing on that course. She excelled at bowling, getting several scores over 200. Tennis was one of her favorites^she played competitively until she was 85. She loved playing bridge with her girlfriends and Hand and Foot (card game) with her family.
Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings and loved her Savior.
She will be laid to rest by her sweetheart in the Logan Cemetery. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT where a viewing will be held prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Send condolences to the family at: