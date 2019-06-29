October 26, 1926 ~ June 23, 2019
Shirley McDonald Andrew Mickey, passed away June 23, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born October 26, 1926, to Hanna Grace Jenkins and Jed McDonald, in Garfield, UT. She graduated high school in Price, UT and attended St. Marks Nursing School in Salt Lake City, UT. After graduating she worked as a nurse for 46 years.
On February 10, 1948, she married Clyde S. Andrew in Salt Lake City, UT. They moved to Kaysville and spent 28 years together until Clyde passed away in 1976. She met James A. Mickey, they were married on September 17, 1982, in Layton, UT and spent 12 years together in Washington Terrace until James passed away in 1994.
Shirley was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed ceramics, making porcelain dolls, art, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Through two families Shirley is survived by her sons; Clyde "Andy", Dwight (Rose), Scott (Jennifer) and Lee; her daughters, Karen Abbott, Daryln Swaim, and Maryann Velarde; 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; five brothers; her daughter, Terry Geraghty; sons-in-law, Steve Abbott and Bill Swain; daughter-in-law, Annie Schur; and grandson Keith Andrew.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Terrace 5th Ward, 350 W. 5100 S. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
