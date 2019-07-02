February 14, 1945 ~ June 30, 2019
On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Shirley P. Penrod, beloved mother, sister, friend to all - whether a stranger or not, peacefully passed away after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Shirley was born on February 14, 1945, to parents Robert and Mildred Petersen in Logan, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her son, Troy D. Penrod. She is survived by her children: Michele Larsen (Shawn), Celeste Goff, Darren Penrod (Brian) and Chad Penrod; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other family members.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrisville 1st Ward Chapel, 435 W. Harrisville Road, Ogden, Utah. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church.
Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
