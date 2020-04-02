Shirley Porter

March 11, 1927 ~ March 28, 2020
Shirley Faye Palmer Porter passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 holding the hand of her eternal companion, Aldin, of 67 years.
She was born in Houston, Texas on March 11, 1927, to Wesley Thomas and Bertie Belle Decker Palmer where she joined her brother Kenneth Karlton Palmer. Growing up her parents didn't have much in terms of earthly things, but they loved each other and they loved the Lord. And she was happy.
She was extremely bright and loved to learn. She was the pianist in her branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 12. She graduated from Thomas Edison High School at age 16. She received her accounting degree from the University of Houston at 20. Following graduation she then chose to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a time when not many sisters did. She was called to serve in the Western States Mission, primarily serving in Montana. It was there she met L. Aldin Porter who was also serving as a missionary. They were married on February 19, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple
The most important thing to Shirley was to be a wife and mother. She cherished these roles. The Savior and His teachings were her main priority in teaching her children. The children were taught from the scriptures and the words of the prophets. She did not tolerate fighting, whining or unkindness. They learned kindness, tolerance and compassion at her knee. She and Dad parented, served and loved together. Her children knew that "six kids did not outvote two parents!"^They were one, as the scriptures direct.
She served as a ward and stake Relief Society president. She also served as an assistant matron of the Boise Temple, as a companion to her husband when they presided over the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, as his companion when he served as a general authority and as the matron of the Salt Lake Temple. She was just as serious about her calling to teach primary or young womens or Sunday school as she was any calling. For her, any calling was an opportunity to show her devotion and love to the Savior. Even in her 90's, when cooking and service were difficult, she would often purchase a single carnation to deliver to a person in the ward or the community whom she felt the Lord directed her to.
Shirley suffered from a chronic back condition called spinal stenosis. Though she was often in pain, she rarely complained and still would express gratitude to the Lord for His kindness in giving her strength to do her duty in spite of the pain. Her children learned much about determination, persistence and patience in suffering from her.
To welcome Shirley on the other side of the veil were her parents, her brother, her daughter, Sherie and her granddaughter, Beckie. Her husband, Aldin, and children Lorie (Edward) Watts, Julie (Ralph) Powell, Leslie (Blair) Scoresby, Brent (Melissa), John (Connie) and son in law Kelly Wright will miss her but are so grateful for the knowledge of eternal families. She has also been blessed with 31 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the missionary department or temple department of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would be appreciated.
