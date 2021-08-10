Shirley Schiwal Aug 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley SchiwalShirley Schiwal, 81, passed away August 6, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNorthern Utah water supplier picks early date to turn off secondary water as drought lingersUPDATE: Independence University/Stevens-Henager College in West Haven closesGunnison prison inmate from Ogden dies of apparent homicideSummit Village project served with loan default notice; resort group responds with federal lawsuitJason Michael CheneyRiot charges filed against three Weber County Jail inmates, including a murder suspectJudge orders disbarment of Ogden attorney who spent Roy widow's lawsuit settlementHip-hop artist Chali 2na, Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne coming to '25th & Ogden' this weekendPolice allege Farmington man beat wife and 2 girlfriends, tortured and killed petsPolice arrest man they allege enticed on social media and raped 11-year-old girl +24 Multimedia editor's pick Best in the business recognized at Ogden-Weber Chamber gala Apr 16, 2021 0 The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Peery's Egyptian Theater. Latest News Conley back with Jazz, hoping to complete championship run Man repeatedly stabbed, Weber County woman arrested Mitt Romney defends infrastructure bill, addresses ‘misinformation’ from critics Weber County voters — the deadline is here to cast ballots in municipal primaries 8 more die in less than a week on Utah highways; UHP makes safety appeal Ogden, North Ogden, West Haven, Washington Terrace primary voting winding down Syracuse football preview: Titans bring mostly everyone back, eyeing big turnaround season Meet the Shoshone event educates public on history of area