Shirley Smith Jensen
January 25, 1942 ~ June 20, 2021
Shirley Smith Jensen 79, was reunited with her "daddy" after 67 years on Fathers Day. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends.
Shirley was born in Provo on January 25, 1942 to Ruby and Boyd Smith. She attended high school at Springville High where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1960.
Shirley married Boyd Halverson on June 17, 1960. Together they had one daughter Angela; they later divorced. She then married Gordon Jensen of Cody, Wyoming where she became the mother to his two young children Colette and Clark.
Shirley dedicated her life to serving others in her family and community. She worked for Weber County for 20 years in the Commissions Office and Children's Justice Center, where she retired.
She attended the Citizens Police Academy with Ogden Police Department and was a domestic violence advocate for the YCC.
She organized charity golf tournaments and helped house the volunteers for the Olympics in 2002. She took in a foreign exchange student whom has become part of the family.
She helped raise grandkids, great grandkids, cousins, and friends.
She always had a house full and she loved having everyone and their dogs. She was a best friend to many and loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her daughter Angela of North Ogden, son Clark and his children Ellie and Morgan of Grand Junction, her grandson Kory (Amee) and their children Colton, Abby, and Konnor of Pleasant View, her granddaughter Krystal and her children Harley, Tre and Darcie and their children Sofia, Isabell and Iziak of Ogden. Her wonderful sister and best friend Evelyn Fulmer and her children Mike, Amy, and Brenda (Marc), Samantha and all of their children; all from Springville.
She is preceded in death by her "momma" Ruby, "daddy" Boyd, and her daughter Colette.
Shirley loved animals and would like donations in lieu of flowers sent to the Pack N' Play animal rescue to help homeless pets.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday June 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403.
Shirley loved being around all her people. Please come share stories about her amazing life.
