Shirley Stoker Jenkins
September 3, 1930 ~ February 4, 2021
On February 4, 2021, Shirley returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, husband, family and friend.
Shirley was born September 3, 1930, to Loney and Vera Stoker. She had two sisters, Betty and Ruth and two brothers Bill and Fred. Shirley was raised in Huntsville where she would start her own family and have many longtime friends.
On November 1, 1957, she married Roger Jenkins and they were sealed in the Ogden Temple a year later. Shirley was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mom and dad were married 58 years, during that time they built their own home and started their family in Huntsville.
Shirley enjoyed seeing new places and took numerous vacations. The rest of the time she spent with family. Mom was a special lady who showed us what a perfect example of unconditional love of family was.
In 2017 Shirley moved to The Gardens Care Center in Ogden due to dementia. While at the care center Mom met Addie and they were soon inseparable. You could always walk in to visit Mom and there those two were smiling and giggling.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Jenkins; father, Loney Stoker; mother, Vera Stoker; sister, Betty Holberg; brothers, Bill Stoker and Fred Stoker; grandson, Kyle Brown; and great-grandson, Jaxson Donkin.
She is survived by her children, Rogina Parker, Diana Donkin, Larry and Nanette Jenkins; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Stoker.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Huntsville Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.