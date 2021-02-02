Shirly Kathrine Larsen Feb 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirly Kathrine LarsenShirly Kathrine Larsen, January 27, 1936 - January 28, 2021. In the care of Provident Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesWeber County crime scene investigator arrested on voyeurism chargesFormer Roy High teacher in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of sex crimesNorth Ogden OKs garden-style apartment complex plans off Washington Blvd.Jessie Jean's restaurant in Ogden closes, casualty of the uncertain economyRole of Huntsville's 'United Civil Response Team' questioned; mayor calls concerns overblownWest Haven banquet spurs questions, debate over transition to post-COVID-19 worldOgden cosmetologist grabs scissors, chases away alleged attackerOgden 17-year-old missing, police want help to find himTeen stabbed 16 times at Layton parking lot; man arrestedNordic Valley's new chairlift, part of a massive expansion, opened to public +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Bill to create state flag task force passes second reading in Utah Senate Veteran football coach Don Eck picked as next Clearfield High head coach Alleged Ogden methamphetamine cook brags about skill from college course Marshall White advisory board searching for opinions on community center's future Ogden cosmetologist grabs scissors, chases away alleged attacker COVID-19 test manufacturer MicroGEM to open manufacturing facility in Ogden Juggling parenting, work and a pandemic not getting easier Hill Aerospace Museum expanding hands-on education for Northern Utah students