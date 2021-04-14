Shirma H Waite
Shirma H Waite, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 10, 2021, at the age of 88.
She was born June 6, 1932 in Syracuse, Utah, the daughter of Lawrence Hodgson and Vera Briggs.
Shirma was married to her eternal companion Golden J Waite, August, 1952. He died in July 2018.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings including several years with Golden as ordinance workers at the Ogden Temple.
Shirma enjoyed cooking, bowling, ice skate dancing, making candy, reading, canning, flowers and humming birds.
She dedicated 30+ years of her life cooking school lunch at various schools in Utah and Idaho. She and Golden were also members of the Davis County Sherriff's Posse.
No child, grandchild or great-grandchild ever had a birthday without a phone call from Shirma singing the full rendition of Happy Birthday.
Shirma is survived by her children: Layne (Karina) Waite, Julie (Bill) Hurd, David (Cassie) Waite, 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her siblings: Roy (Louise) Hodgson, Doreen (Mark) Hatch, Lola (Reid) Holbrook and Velma (Howard) Criddle.
A special thanks to Korie from Atlas Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Huckleberry Ward in Syracuse, Utah. A viewing Friday, April 16, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah and prior to the services 9:30- 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Syracuse City Cemetery