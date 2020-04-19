August 28, 1967 ~ April 11, 2020
Shon Dell Oliver, 52 born on August 28, 1967, to Dennis and Barbara Oliver passed away after taking his own life on April 11, 2020, as a result of battling with undiagnosed health issues.
He was known by his family as "Bucko"and to his close friends as "Ollie".
Shon married his "Wife for Life"Rena on August 20, 2005. They have one son; Cody Sellberg aka "Coderum Arv" and three daughters; Kirstin (Dave) Herre aka "Burst of Fire", Krystal (Cash) Ricks aka "Bubble", and his greatest accomplishment "Chugar Love Plumb"Samantha Sage whom he has an unbreakable bond with.
Shon considered and raised Rena's kids; Kirstin, Krystal, and Cody as his own, blood was not a factor in those relationships. They are all eternally grateful that he chose to fulfill that role, as only a father can do. He was a wonderful and faithful father to them.
Shon has four grandchildren; Charley aka "Peanut", Camden, Emma, and Trey whom loved their "Papa"dearly
Shon enjoyed fly fishing, camping, floating down the Grey's river with his family and friends on pontoons. Shon had an obsession with ears, ears of any kind whether human or animal. He enjoyed brewing his own jalapeno beer at home.
Shon had a strong work ethic, working to the glory of God. He was funny, selfless and he had a huge heart. Shon was an exceptional carpenter, often working side by side with his "wife for life"remodeling their home and homes for others. Shon took pride in his work; he went above and beyond even while struggling through a variety of different ailments.
He leaves behind a strong, amazing, and devoted wife, Rena. Shon is also survived by his siblings; Lani (Scott) Rounds, Eric Oliver, Lori (Troy) Vigil, and Kristi VanDyke with a slew of nieces and nephews. Shon is also survived by his Aunt Judie Sholly and Lollie (Larry) Griffin, Uncle Troy Oliver, and his "Mom"Jeannie Oliver (The mom that stepped up).
He was preceded in death by his parents; Dennis and Barbara Oliver.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you talk more, pray more, lend a hand to those in need, love Jesus, forgive others and forgive yourself. Hold your loved ones tight and celebrate each day you have with them.
There will be a celebration of Shon's life according to his wishes, which will be a small gathering including family and close friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: