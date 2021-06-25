Sidney Ball Wyatt
1934 - 2021
Sidney Ball Wyatt passed away on June 23, 2021 in North Ogden. He was born March 17, 1934 in Riverdale, Utah, the son of Sidney Leavitt and Velma Mary Ball Wyatt.
He graduated from Weber High School, where he was known as an all-American athlete. Sidney played football for Weber State and BYU. He graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts. While attending Utah State University, he met and married Karen Quayle on December 6, 1957 in the Logan Temple. They settled in North Ogden, Utah and were blessed with six children.
Sidney worked as a Jr. High School Shop and wood working Teacher for Weber County School District. He was also a General Contractor; he built many homes in the North Ogden area.
Sidney was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his youth, Sid served in the Northern States Mission. He honorably served in many of callings including as a Bishop, in the Young Men's, Bishopric, and High Council. Sidney and Karen served a Service Mission.
Sidney was an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and hunting. Sidney, from a very young age, was a gifted craftsman and loved to work with his hands. He built remote control airplanes and many beautiful wood working creations. Sidney influenced many with his talents. His family is proud to carry on his legacy. He and his wife were avid gardeners. Sid loved sharing his cabin with his family, where many memories were created.
Sidney is survived by his children Roger (Nan) Wyatt, Kelly Wyatt, Brian (Jolene) Wyatt, Doug (Marlene) Wyatt, Tricia (Rex) Mathis and Barbara (Todd) Mills; He has 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two more on the way.
Sidney was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents and his siblings Velma Wyatt, Guila Toone, Vola Campbell, Maryann Wardle and Toni Weight.
The family would like to thank Quail Meadows Assisted Living for all their loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon at the North Ogden 3rd Ward, 386 East Elberta Drive, North Ogden, Utah 84414 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Prior to the service a viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:40 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Sidney's obituary page on Myers website at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be shared with the family.