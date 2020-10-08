Sigilfredo "Fred" Martinez
December 20, 1948 ~ October 2, 2020
Sigilfredo "Fred" Martinez passed away, October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Sherry and his family. Fred was born on Oct 12, 1948 to Cordelia Sanchez and Fred Martinez in Montevista, CO. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Sherry Macias Martinez, daughters Malissa (Pete) Kenourgis, Stephanie (Scott) Faddis, and Jennifer (Bryan) Grider, sons Robert and Steve Martinez: brother, Lawrence Martinez, and his sister Barbara (Harold) Maez. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Martinez Sr. and Cordelia and Ramon Trujillo; and brother Jesse Trujillo.
Fred was a soldier in the Army, where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. He later retired as a Chief Master Sargent in the U.S Air Force Reserves. During his Civil Service career he made numerous lifelong friendships.
An uncle, brother-in-law, but most importantly a grandpa of 18. His love for his family was evident to all who encountered Fred. If you were lucky enough to be friends, you had a friend for life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Rosary Vigil will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Fred's obituary page.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.