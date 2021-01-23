Silvestre Peregrina
Silvestre Peregrina, 71, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was born in Ciuhatlan, Jalisco, Mexico.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Peregrina; children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his brothers, and sisters. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
