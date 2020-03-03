Skylar Banks

March 6, 2003 ~ February 19, 2020
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Skylar J. Banks, age 16 our son, brother, grandson, and friend passed on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
If I could but see, again your face, Oh how much my heart would race, And nothing could ever efface, The memory of our last embrace. If I could climb to Heaven's gate And just look in to watch awhile, Then I know I could joyfully wait, If I could see your happy smile. If I could hear the song you sing And your laughter bless my ears, Then grief would lose its sting And a smile would dry my tears. But faith would lose its esteem, And Heaven'd lose its stealth, So we must be denied this dream, If Heaven is to keep its wealth.
Skylar will be missed every day by his parents, Donnie and Leisa Banks, his brother, Sebastian Banks, his two sisters, Taya Thorsted and Breezy Thorsted, his grandparents, Jack Clinard, Ramona Tollison, Marjorie Sandberg, Steven and Wendy Sandberg, Doug and Kathy Banks, Randy and Tera Patrick, York and Kathy Coburn, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. Skylar's celebration for life will be held at The City Church, 617 West 500 South, Brigham City, Utah, Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.