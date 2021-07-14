Slim Jolley
December 6, 1937 ~ June 15, 2021
"Slim" Jean Jolly passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1937 in Jerome, AZ, the daughter of Dr. Elvie and Marion (McNealy) Jolley.
Slim came to Ogden in the 1980s to work dispatch for one of the local trucking companies, and quickly became part of the community. Slim was involved in many local causes and events. She was manager of the Ogden Farmer's Market in its early days. She spent a lot of time at Union Station - whether restoring stream engine #223 with the Golden Spike Chapter, R&LHS, or volunteering in the Browning Gun Museum. She loved trains, firearms, cooking and sharing food, the Southwest, and the natural wonders of the world. Slim was never afraid of a little hard work, in fact, she seemed to enjoy it.
While Slim did not have children of her own, she had a positive impact on many young people in Ogden with her volunteer work reading to elementary school students and through the Youth OUTreach program. She was also willing to teach anyone to knit who had an interest in learning.
Slim was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. She was involved in many clubs and social groups for her various interests. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Two Bit Street Cafe, 126 25th Street, Ogden.
