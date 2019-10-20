October 6, 1940 ~ October 17, 2019
Sofie Kristi Aarheim Hamilton passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 79.
Sofie was born in Bergen, Norway October 6, 1940. She never forgot the preciousness of freedom as she remembered her childhood in German occupied Norway. She was educated in the prestigious teachers'^schools in Bergen and London. She then made teaching children and adults her life-long passion.
In 1963, Sofie set sail for America. She made her way to the wild west by bus from New York City (Ellis Island) to Casper, Wyoming. The western landscape framed the tapestry of her life. She loved her world in Ogden.
She loved teaching at Polk Elementary; she loved sailing with her friends and her first husband (Herbert Hamilton) at Bear Lake. She loved skiing at Snowbasin and golfing at the Ogden Country Club with her many close friends and her second husband (Ray Jones). In her words, "The U.S. and Utah have been good to me. I have met many delightful and caring people and acquired wonderful friends and family. Thank you all for being part of my life and use this occasion to think of all the good and joyous times we had."
She is survived by her husband Ray Jones and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, as well as her first husband, Herbert Hamilton.
The family would like to thank all the health care providers who helped Sofie live a long and healthy life. In particular, they would like to thank all the caregivers at Barrington Place for all their loving care during the last years of her life.
A Celebration of Sofie's Life will be held at the Ogden Country Club, Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A second celebration will take place, at a date to be determined, at Bear Lake, Utah in the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the Ogden City School Foundation.
