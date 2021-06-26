Spencer Calder
Our fun and loving son, Spencer James Calder, returned to heaven unexpectedly after being hit by a car in Georgia on June 16, 2021, at the age of 19. He lived in Ogden, Utah, his entire life with exception to the past several weeks, while he was in Georgia for a summer job.
Spencer was born on May 5, 2002, and although his life was short, it was very full. He graduated in 2020 from Ogden High School and also earned the International Baccalaureate diploma. He was a junior at Weber State University in the John B. Goddard School of Business, attending on a full academic scholarship. Spencer was an Eagle Scout, Seminary graduate, Institute student, and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed being a member of the National Honor Society and the DECA Club. In 2019-20 he served as the Ogden High DECA Chapter president and International Baccalaureate (IB) Ambassador vice president and was selected as Ogden High's Business and Marketing Sterling Scholar.
His many hobbies included camping; backpacking; fly fishing; forging knives; being around friends and family; serving others; finding trilobites; playing video games, billiards, ultimate Frisbee, and disc golf; running, skiing, and other athletic activities; growing cacti; and playing many indoor and outdoor games. He had great desires to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and through his life's experiences had a strong testimony of the Savior and His atonement.
Spencer is survived by his parents Ryan and Julie Calder; siblings, Sarah, Daniel, and Katelyn; grandparents Mark and Karen Clarke and Rodger and Connie Calder; and many family members and friends, who will miss him dearly and look forward to their eventual reunion.
We wish to thank the numerous family members, friends, church members, coworkers, teachers, neighbors, and even strangers for all the kindness, prayers, support, condolences, memories, and well wishes they have shared.
The viewing will be on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m., with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. (also broadcast virtually), all at 3755 Porter Avenue. Interment will follow on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park. Visit www.providentfuneralhome.com for more information.