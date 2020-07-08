Staci Ann McCalmant

January 15, 1984 ~ July 3, 2020
Staci, 36, passed away July 3, 2020.
Staci was born January 15, 1984, to Skee and Shauna McCalmant.
Staci leaves behind her two sons, David Huggard and Ezekiel. Staci is survived by her sister Sandi (Rick) Turner, brothers
Vern (Jenny) McCalmant, William (Kat) McCalmant and a huge extended family of step-parents & siblings as well as many cousins, nieces & nephews.
Staci was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Sheri Lewis McCalmant.
A special thanks to the folks in the COVID unit at Heritage Park for taking care of her. There will not be a service at this time.