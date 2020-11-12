Stacie Wahlstrom
March 2, 1980 - November 4, 2020
Stacie Wahlstrom (40) passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2020. She was born to Carol (Crezee) Wahlstrom and Dale Eugene Wahlstrom on March 2, 1980, in Ogden, UT. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Open House at Premier Funeral Services 5335 S. 1950 W. Roy, UT. on November 14, 2020 between 10am to 12pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Stacie's name to either the Stacie Wahlstrom Memorial through America First Credit Union or https://gf.me/u/y7npxh.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.premierfuneral.com