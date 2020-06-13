Stan Nichols

1957 ~ 2020
Stanley Drew Nichols died on May 8, 2020, of natural causes. He was born April 14, 1957, in Ogden to Donald Gary Nichols and Sharon Ann Boam Knight.
Stan was a gifted artist whose multi-media and fine arts brought new light to contemporary art. A modern-day Michelangelo, his work has been viewed worldwide in 48 countries. Six works of art that bear the artist's unique attributions were documented with provenances in the Sistine Chapel and the Vatican Bibliotech Museum on April 25, 1994. He loved to use recycled materials in his art when possible. Stan's artwork will continue to be available in future exhibits.
He met his best friend, life-time partner, and husband Ken Flamm almost 35 years ago. They were married on September 19, 2016, on the 30th anniversary of their commitment ceremony. Together they were a dynamic duo, serving and caring for others. Stan enjoyed traveling with Ken to Las Vegas, Disneyworld, Southern Caribbean, and to Tupperware conventions with Joyce and Walt Bielik. He was devoted to his mother and most recently Ken's mother - and cared for her in her final years with daily visits and treats.
Stan was outgoing and friendly; he had an unforgettable laugh. He loved to dress up and had a memorable sense of style. Stan loved his dogs and found great delight in caring for them. He loved to cook and create fantastic desserts. He had many dear friends but was especially supported by lifelong friends Doug Hurst, Richard Pratt, and Johnny Vlaanderen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David. He is survived by his husband Ken Flamm (Ogden), brothers Brian Nichols (Bowling Green, KY), Bob Davis (Willard), and cousin Gayleen Nichols (San Diego, CA).
Stan's remains were cared for by Myers Mortuary in Ogden. Our special thanks to Shaun Myers for his care and friendship. Stan's family and friends will hold a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 19th at noon in the Slaterville Park., 250 N. 2250 W.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: