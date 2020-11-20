Stanley D. Johnson Nov 20, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stanley D. JohnsonStanley D. Johnson Sr., age 69, passed away November 14, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles7-month-old girl suffers multiple fractures, cuts; father arrestedGina Whitaker RussellDavis School District will continue to abide by state threshold in face of 11 school closuresWoman arrested in South Ogden animal cruelty case after dog endured alleged tortureWeber County's Fremont Island sold, buyer plans to preserve the isolated propertyHill airmen get in the 'DIRT' to prepare for worldwide combat actionOgden portrait photographer arrested on charges of sexually abusing clientsHuntsville man suspected of murder found dead in apparent car crash, authorities sayRoy leaders weigh new development guidelines meant to spur growthOgden's planned revitalization of former Hostess factory site downtown inching toward reality +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Dicio Group, focus of critical state audit, has strong ties to Weber County Ogden Council discusses concerns about Utah's Clean Energy Act Murder suspect wants to talk to his kids; judge says no, citing tampering risk UHSAA releases first draft of classifications for 2021-23 Utah prep sports realignment Gov. Herbert announces plans to lift restrictions on home gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving weekend Raising Cane's set to launch several Utah locations in 2021, including first in Provo Weber County Thanksgiving fundraiser still on, but you'll have to run by yourself Weber State women's basketball: Experience, additions have Wildcats hungry for new season