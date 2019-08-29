January 18, 1933 ~ August 26, 2019
Stanley George Albiston passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Stan was born January 18, 1933, in Kamloops, British Columbia to John Albiston and Gladys Irene House.
He spent his youth in Canada fishing and helping his mother run a boarding house. At age 22, he chose to attend BYU because he heard there were pretty girls there. It worked because he found the prettiest girl at BYU, Marilyn Gilger, and married her on June 7, 1958, in the Manti Utah Temple. He also joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He retired from Thiokol Corporation in 1997. He later served a mission in Thailand and seven years in the Bountiful Temple. He loved spending time with his family. Every summer was spent hiking, camping, barbecuing and making hand-turned homemade ice cream.
Stan is survived by his spouse, Marilyn, his seven children, 27 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Stan will be remembered as a man who always put his family first, loved to laugh, was faithful to the end and leaves behind a legacy of love and joy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Crestwood Chapel, 1039 Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah