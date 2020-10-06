Stanley George Charlton
February 11 1941 - October 1,2020
It is with great sadness our loving father, husband, grandpa, uncle, Brother and friend, Stanley George Charlton passed away on Ocotber 1, 2020.
Stan was born February 11, 1941 to George Edward Charlton and Fay Gertrude
Robertson in Ogden, Utah. Stan married Kathlene (Kathy) Bingham on March 12, 1965, in the Logan Temple and had five children. They later divorced. Stan later married Chris Jones on November 23, 1990, and had one step son.
Stan worked for the State of Utah and was in the Army Reserves.
Stan is survived by his loving wife Chris Charlton, along with his five children and
one step son and his One and only sister Nanette (Larry) Nalder.
Trevor (Rosalie), Jared (Tammy), Corey (Ally), Tracy (Cindy) Nicole (Matt) Martinez, Chris (Emily) Jones; also 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fay Charlton, and two grandchildren, Cameron Bryce Charlton, and Aubree Elizabeth Martinez.
The family will be having a private funeral and gravesite service.
Stan loved his Fur Babies, so please no flowers. Donate to the local animal charity of your choice.
Condolences can be sent to the Lindquist's Mortuary.