January 21, 1927 ~ June 22, 2019
Stanley Hazelwood "Woodie" Goodness, 92, a long-time Roy resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, evening, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
The third of four children and the only son of Reuben and Fannie Apo Goodness, Woodie was born on January 21, 1927, in Puunene, Maui- Hawaii.
A graduate of Baldwin High School in Maui, Woodie was drafted into the US Army during the fall of 1946, and served honorably, being discharged as a Private First Class in the winter of 1948. He then relocated to Utah, graduating from Weber College with a certificate of completion in Diesel Mechanics in summer of 1953. Woodie excelled at mechanics but found his career as a clerk with the postal service in Ogden, and spending many summers in Yellowstone retiring in the summer of 1985.
Woodie never married but he had many friends. He was very active at First Presbyterian Church in Ogden, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Most of all he loved visits from family. Woodie was also a member of the Golden Spike Lodge No. 6, F&AM of Utah.
Woodie loved drives to Las Vegas, hunting, fishing, camping, and had a real green thumb.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his love of really spicy food, and for being a fabulous cook.
He is survived by his sister, Leinaala Kekauoha, Maui; two nieces, Laura Lei Kekauoha and Stacy Ching, also of Maui, and five grandnieces, one grandnephew, and two great-grandnephews and three great-grandnieces, all of Hawaii.
Private funeral services are being held for family. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
