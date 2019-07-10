Stanley Speigle

October 27, 1928 ~ July 8, 2019
Stanley passed away on July 8, 2019, from a short illness. He was born on October 27, 1928, in Lexington, Kentucky to James Wyle and Mary Frances Stewart Speigle. He attended LaFayette High School and later joined the United States Air Force where he spent the next 27 years. He was a load master on the C124 cargo plane and changed career fields to serve in military .law enforcement.
Stanley married Leila Fowers and together they had six children. Jerry (Sandy) Speigle, Sheldon (Marlene) Speigle, (both deceased) David Speigle, Vicki (Rick) Murdock, Terry (Ronnie) Reynolds, and Coralee DeGeorge (Rick) North. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Roy 2nd Ward. He served 27 years as membership clerk and 10 years as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple, which he loved.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 65 years, sons Jerry, David, daughters Vicki, Terry, Coralee and 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters and a son Sheldon, daughter-in-law Marlene, son-in-law Phil DeGeorge and grandson Timothy.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Roy 2nd Ward Chapel on 5127 S 2400 W, Roy, UT. The funeral will be Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m at the Roy 2nd Ward Chapel 5127 S 2400 W, Roy, UT with the burial to follow at the Hooper Cemetery 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, UT