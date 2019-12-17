Stephania (Stella) Mark McComas

(Peek-a-Boo the Clown)
Stella was born September 9, 1917, in Detroit, Michigan to Anthony Mark and Roze Dynysiewicz Mark. She married her sweetheart, Willis Frank McComas, September 22, 1935, and they had three children. They have 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She passed away at the age of 102 on December 14, 2019, of natural causes.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole (Cornell) Taylor; and her son, Willis F. (Marie Dibble) McComas II. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Walter and George; her sister, Meri; plus her daughter, Sally (Paul) Eckel; her son-in-law, Cornell; and two grandchildren, Lynne Dee Taylor and Trevor Taylor.
Funeral Services will be held in her honor on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah with a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Interment will be at Rose Hills Cemetery in California next to her husband, Willie.
