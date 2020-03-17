June 17, 1965 ~ March 12, 2020
Stephanie Ana Martinez passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her home in West Point, Utah due to complications of Crohn's Disease at age 55.
Stephanie was born on June 17, 1965 in Ogden, UT to her loving parents, Stella and Roberto E. Martinez. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, and went on to work at Hill Air Force Base, Logistics Support Secretary.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her mother, Stella Martinez and her niece, Elisa Martinez. She is survived by her daughter, AryAna Vitcovich; and her father, Roberto E. Martinez; her brother, Robert Everett, (Chris Martinez), her niece, Izabella Martinez; and her nephew, Zachary Martinez.
Viewing services will be held at Lindquist Mortuary 3333 W. 5600 S. Roy, UT 84067 on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 S. 3900 W. West Haven, UT 84401. Because of recent health concerns, only immediate family members are requested to attend.
Interment, West Point City Cemetery, 80 N. 4000 W. West Point, UT 84015.
The family wishes to thank all who provided loving care and time to Stephanie.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: