Stephanie Christiansen
Stephanie "Sunny'' Christiansen spent 50 years on this earth caring deeply for those who were touched by her light. After passing onto the eternal world early on July 20, 2021 she is survived by her lover Christopher Julian, her parents Delores and Mike Nelson, Judy Nelson, Brother Todd Nelson, a beautiful group of girlfriends and her three stupendous children Bridger, Regan, and Parker. Stephanie had a vibrant "sunny" personality that will be carried by everybody that was lucky enough to be in her circle.
Stephanie was five foot nothing (outgrown by all her children before they reached high school) with every inch being fueled by passion to make her community better. When she wrote or spoke, it was with a purpose, and Stephanie had immense purpose on earth. Any free time Stephanie had outside of being a full-time mother she spent trying to build a better community for her kids to grow up in, as well as others. Stephanie was notorious for fighting against the grain of those looking to commercialize her home in Ogden. An example of this was when she relentlessly fought to keep Golf City from becoming a development by Ivory Homes. Her involvements include the RAMP foundation, GOAL foundation, and the American Red Cross.
She was always everyone's biggest fan from band performances, to small business success to campaigning for office or any other badass friends showing their abilities. Every minute was well organized in most of her days to provide help and encouragement where it was necessary. But there is no question that her children were her brightest stars and she cheered them to her very last day. There may have been times that she was even outrageously optimistic when it came to her kids. Taking on any opportunity she seemed fit with grandiose hopes of Presidency or Olympics Medals. She could see through people to the most potential they had buried inside and dig that out with support.
This optimism was beautifully what brought Stephanie to an early departure. Even "Sunny" Stephy could only shine on half of the earth at one time and in recent years that light in herself dimmed. Those same friends and family she loved, cheered, and supported throughout her life reflected the light back as much as they could, unfortunately, alcohol was too strong. As she is carried on, so is her light to the world.
If you or someone you love has trouble with addiction don't hesitate to find help.
Stephanie's stupendous children, her amazing girlfriends along with her partner Chris will be hosting an open house Celebration of Light and Life at the Union Grill Event Space on August 15th. Time to be announced.