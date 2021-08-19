Stephanie Janeen Shapley
1981 ~ 2021
Our beloved daughter, Stephanie Janeen (Byrns) Shapley of Elko, Nevada, passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Casper, Wyoming on August 8, 2021. She was on her way to Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally.
She was born on December 6, 1981 in Ogden, Utah to Audre E. Henning (Byrns) Thomas and Robert W. Byrns, Jr. (Cheryl Mosher Byrns). She lived most of her life in Utah, graduating from Bonneville High School in the year 2000, in South Ogden. She was an outstanding Pharmacy Technician. She held various jobs as a pharmacy tech at Smith's Food Center and Wal-mart.
She was presently employed at the University of Utah Medical Center Transplant Unit in Salt Lake City. She loved her job at the U of U with great pride and enthusiasm and she was highly skilled Pharmacy Technician.
Stephanie is survived by her only child and the love of her life, her son Colin Iverson. He had recently graduated from high school Class of 2021. He was an inspiration and the love of her life. They had finished up a once in a lifetime trip back east to Washington D.C. and was very proud and happy.
She is also survived by her soul-mate and love of her life Kory Huffman of Elko, Nevada and his children Brody and Mattie.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents; Robert and Mary Byrns of Clinton, Utah, grandmother Shirley Cain of Arizona, her cousin Justin Byrns of Clinton, Utah and nephews Sloan Babbitt and Jude Babbitt of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
She is survived by her sisters; Trinity Byrns (Michael) Steffensen of Ogden, Utah, Shauna Mosher of South Ogden Utah, Christie (Tim) Babbitt of Evanston, Wyoming, and her brother Joseph (Shannon) Desalvo of Clearfield, Utah. She is also survived by grandfather, Richard Henning of Vina, California, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a whole lot of friends.
Stephanie will be remembered always forever for her love of family, love of friends and anybody she had met. She had the greatest laughter, sense of humor, her compassion, and her outgoing love of life.
She was our PRIDE AND JOY and our BLOSSOM OF BEAUTY. She loved her parents to the moon and back.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.